Shoplifters fleeing from Swindon's Brunel Centre injure woman

An elderly woman is being treated for head injuries after she was knocked to the ground by two shoplifters fleeing from security guards in Swindon.

The two men were being chased from the Brunel Shopping Centre at about 1300 BST on Friday when they knocked the victim over in Regent Street.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said the 79-year-old was taken to Great Western Hospital for treatment.

Both offenders are white and aged in their early 20s, he added.

The first man is described as well built with dark hair and wearing a grey cardigan.

The second has black hair and was wearing a light denim shirt and cream chino trousers.