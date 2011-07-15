Man charged after Corsham community centre death
- 15 July 2011
A 60-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of Michael Walsh at a Wiltshire social club.
Derek George Gould, from Westwood Road in Corsham, was bailed to appear at Chippenham Magistrates Court on 4 August.
Wiltshire Police found Mr Walsh, 57, unconscious at the Rudloe community centre in Corsham on 6 March.
He was airlifted to Frenchay Hospital in Bristol with head injuries where he died a short time later.