Man charged after Corsham community centre death

Image caption Michael Walsh, 57, was found unconscious at the Rudloe community centre in Corsham

A 60-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of Michael Walsh at a Wiltshire social club.

Derek George Gould, from Westwood Road in Corsham, was bailed to appear at Chippenham Magistrates Court on 4 August.

Wiltshire Police found Mr Walsh, 57, unconscious at the Rudloe community centre in Corsham on 6 March.

He was airlifted to Frenchay Hospital in Bristol with head injuries where he died a short time later.