Swindon clubber sought after handbag attack

Image caption Police have released an image of a woman they want to identify

Police have released a picture of a woman they want to identify after a nightclubber was attacked in Swindon.

A 20-year-old woman had a handbag thrown in her face at the Liquid and Envy club in Havelock Square on 30 May.

The suspect is described as white, in her late 20s with frizzy brown hair. She was wearing a dark coloured top and trousers, possibly jeans.

PC Craig Suffolk said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a young woman who was enjoying a night out with friends."