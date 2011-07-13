Flats on old Paragon Laundry site in Swindon get go ahead

Image caption The former industrial laundry is currently "dilapidated and unfit for use"

Planning approval has been renewed for a six-storey apartment block on the site of a listed building in Swindon.

The development on the site of the old Paragon Laundry in Aylesbury Street includes 66 flats and three commercial units.

Permission to build on the site was originally granted in March 2009 but was due to run out next year.

The developer also "intends to implement" a hotel development on the same site.

The Grade II listed building has been vacant for several years and according to Swindon Borough Council has become "dilapidated and unfit for use".

Under the renewed plans, the former industrial laundry will undergo "repair and refurbishment" and be converted into three commercial units.

The planning proposal also includes the development of 66 apartments on the site built from "stone and red brick with large areas of glazing".