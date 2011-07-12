Girl hit by car in Wiltshire seriously injured

A five-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Wiltshire.

A police spokesman said a Vauxhall Astra struck the girl on Bingham Road in Larkhill shortly before 1800 BST on Monday.

The child is in a stable condition at Salisbury District Hospital, he said.

The driver was uninjured but suffered shock. Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw children playing in the area to contact them.