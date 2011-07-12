Violent partners banned from Wiltshire homes

Ten orders banning perpetrators of domestic violence from their homes in Wiltshire have been granted by magistrates.

Wiltshire Police began a 12-month pilot of Domestic Violence Protection Orders on 30 June.

The first application to Chippenham magistrates was granted on Tuesday, banning a man from his home in Devizes.

The orders are aimed at protecting victims in the short term. No charges need to be brought.

A further four orders were granted in Swindon on Tuesday and the other five were previously issued in the town.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said all 10 orders were granted for the maximum 28 days.

West Mercia and Greater Manchester Police are also trialling the scheme.