Wiltshire

Violent partners banned from Wiltshire homes

Ten orders banning perpetrators of domestic violence from their homes in Wiltshire have been granted by magistrates.

Wiltshire Police began a 12-month pilot of Domestic Violence Protection Orders on 30 June.

The first application to Chippenham magistrates was granted on Tuesday, banning a man from his home in Devizes.

The orders are aimed at protecting victims in the short term. No charges need to be brought.

A further four orders were granted in Swindon on Tuesday and the other five were previously issued in the town.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said all 10 orders were granted for the maximum 28 days.

West Mercia and Greater Manchester Police are also trialling the scheme.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites