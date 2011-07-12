Wiltshire

Man hit by van in Bristol after dispute is in hospital

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a van following a dispute in a Bristol street.

The argument with another man in Torrington Avenue happened at about 2100 BST on Monday.

A short time later a white van drove into the road. The victim was struck and seriously hurt and was taken to Frenchay Hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

