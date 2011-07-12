Swindon Honda wind turbines plan deferred again

Plans to build three wind turbines at Swindon's Honda plant have been deferred for a second time.

Planning officers recommended Swindon Borough Council grant permission for the turbines which have attracted opposition from residents.

Opponents say the 394ft (120m) high turbines will be too large and noisy.

Ecotricity, which has applied for planning permission with Honda, said it was vital to invest in alternative sources of power for the future.

The decision was deferred for the first time at February's planning committee meeting for fuller examination of issues raised by members.

More than 300 people turned up to the meeting but there was not enough room in the main hall or waiting area for them to attend.