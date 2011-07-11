Swindon tower block fire: Woman arrested

Image caption The building is the tallest in Swindon

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested over a fire at a tower block in the centre of Swindon.

Emergency services were called to the David Murray John building, on Canal Walk, on Saturday after reports the woman was trapped.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent and was bailed by officers until August.

The cause of the fire in the 83m (272ft) building - a mixture of flats and offices - is not yet known.

Eyewitnesses said five fire engines arrived at the flats and dozens of people were ordered out of the building while the fire was tackled.

Seventy-two flats occupy the top 17 floors of the building - the tallest in Swindon - with office space allocated to the bottom four floors.

One resident said she heard a woman shouting: "Help, help, get me out of here."

The resident added: "I thought she was going to die in that fire.

"It was quite frightening for me. It's the first time the fire alarms have gone off for real."