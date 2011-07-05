Wootton Bassett to receive 'Royal' prefix in October

The MoD has confirmed that Wootton Bassett will officially receive its "Royal" prefix on Sunday 16 October.

The prime minister announced in March that it would be awarded the title in recognition of its role in repatriating fallen personnel.

The town is one of only three in England along with Tunbridge Wells and Leamington Spa to be granted royal status.

The occasion will be marked at a special ceremony.

Wootton Bassett Mayor Paul Heaphy said: "We'd like to see as many of the community involved as possible."