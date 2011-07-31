A bridge near Boston in Lincolnshire will be closed for five weeks while work takes place to repair it.

Wyberton High Bridge will be closed to northbound traffic between 1 August and 9 September as the deteriorating 1930s structure is fixed.

Lincolnshire County Council engineer Craig Otter said: "Although it's absolutely safe for people to use, the bridge is in need of repairs."

People walking or biking across the bridge will not be affected.

"While this work is taking place, traffic normally heading northbound over the bridge will instead have to follow the signed diversion route or plan an alternative journey," Mr Otter said.

Work will be done to repair cracked and corroded areas underneath the bridge and to widen its footpaths.