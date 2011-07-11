Consett attack victim Kristian Thompson dies 10 months on

A teenager has died 10 months after suffering serious injuries when he was attacked in a Consett nightclub.

Kristian Thompson, 19, died on Sunday at a Northampton hospital, where he had been receiving specialist treatment.

His attacker was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting grievous bodily harm after the attack in K2 club, in September last year.

Durham Police said it was reviewing the case to see whether further charges would be brought.

A police spokesman said: "A post mortem examination will be conducted by a Home Office pathologist in due course.

"Durham Police will now be reviewing the case in conjunction with Kristian's family and Northamptonshire Police."