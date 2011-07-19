Darlington bride's £800 wedding savings stolen

A bride-to-be's money box containing £800 to help pay for her wedding has been stolen by a burglar, police said.

The 30-year-old was working upstairs at her home in Hundens Lane, Darlington, on Monday when the thief struck.

Durham Police said the burglar got in through the unlocked front door and took the box, marked Pot of Dreams, from the victim's mantelpiece.

Det Con Nev Prive said the victim was "absolutely devastated".

"It's believed the pot contained about £800 which the victim was going to use towards her wedding in October," he said.

"If anyone saw anybody acting suspiciously in the Hundens Lane area I would urge them to contact us."