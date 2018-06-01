Image copyright Google Image caption The Park House Care Home is being investigated by police

Claims that staff abused residents at a Newcastle care home are being investigated by police and the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It is understood three people from Park House Care Home in Fawdon have been suspended while inquiries continue.

A CQC spokesman said the organisation is working with other agencies to ensure people's "safety and wellbeing".

Akari Care, which runs Park House, said it was cooperating fully with those involved in the investigation.

A spokesman said: "The staff members involved have been suspended with immediate effect following this allegation, in line with our standard operating practices.

"We operate a zero tolerance policy in relation to any allegations of abuse concerning residents or staff."