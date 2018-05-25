Image caption Haydon Bridge High School will be run by Northumberland County Council for the next three years

A failing Northumberland school has been taken back into local authority control after attempts to turn it into an academy collapsed.

Haydon Bridge High School was put into special measures in 2014 after government inspectors criticised teaching and management failings.

Last year the Bright Tribe Trust withdrew as the school's academy sponsor amid falling pupil numbers.

Northumberland County Council will now run it for at least three years.

The authority has pledged up to £4.5m to help boost teaching standards and improve the building.

'Disappointing reading'

The trust pulled out in November amid concerns about plummeting pupil numbers and rising costs.

A council spokesman said: "We understand that since Bright Tribe came on the scene this has been an unsettling time for the community and the students, but now we have been allowed back in the school we are optimistic for the future, despite current concerns.

"While the Ofsted report is disappointing reading, we do not dispute the issues highlighted in it.

"A newly appointed interim executive board is already working hard to address key weaknesses and will both challenge and support the school to ensure rapid improvement is made."

Defending its decision to withdraw academy sponsorship, the trust said: "The financial position and long-term viability of the school presents a significant financial risk to the trust and its portfolio of other schools."