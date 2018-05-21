Image copyright World Wheel Company Image caption A giant LED digital screen would display social media content and advertising

Plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel on the banks of the River Tyne in Newcastle have been revealed.

Dubbed the "Whey Aye", the 140-metre structure would be taller than the London Eye and feature a LED screen.

It would offer 30-minute "flights" and could accommodate more than 800,000 visitors in its first year.

World Wheel Company said it would be submitting a planning application later this year.

Image copyright World Wheel Company Image caption The height of the "Whey Aye" in comparison to other landmarks

The wheel, on the site of the former Spillers' Flour Mill on Spillers Wharf , which was demolished in 2011, would sit alongside other proposed visitor attractions including a multi-purpose play and sports complex.

There would also be a "Giants of the North Experience" featuring interactive technology and "hailing the achievements of the region's famous creative and sporting individuals".

Image copyright Graeme Peackock Image caption The observation wheel would be taller than the London Eye

Phil Lynagh, chief executive officer of World Wheel Company's Newcastle operation, said: "This is without doubt one of the most exciting investment and regeneration projects in the UK, if not the world.

"It will also further enhance the North East's global reputation for technological and industrial innovation whilst celebrating Tyneside's heritage and supporting its future."