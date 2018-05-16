Image caption The discovery was made by builders working on an extension

A skull found in the garden of a house belongs to ancient remains, police have said.

Builders working on a house extension in Springwell Terrace, Darlington, made the discovery on Monday, and further bones were later recovered.

Durham Police has now said the remains are believed to be ancient, and the force is not currently linking the find to any live investigations.

DNA and carbon dating tests will be carried out in due course.

Det Supt Adrian Green said: "There is indication of a full skeleton at the site and all accessible bones have been recovered.

"However, it is likely to be the body of a man and early indications suggest that it is not suspicious.

"We believe the skeleton to be ancient. Therefore, at this time, based on the information available to us, police are not linking it to any live investigations."