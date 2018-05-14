Fire breaks out at Sunderland disused recycling plant
- 14 May 2018
A large fire has broken out at a disused recycling plant in Sunderland creating a huge plume of smoke.
About 54 firefighters were called to Deptford Terrace shortly before 18:00 GMT to tackle the blaze.
Smoke could be seen as far as Redcar and people on social media reported seeing it in Hartlepool and Newcastle. There are no reports of casualties.
Residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
From Redcar to Tynemouth, the great #fire of #Sunderland can be seen from most of the region tonight. Here's the #Deptford blaze from the top of #HastingsHill, smoking to a tune of sirens on this otherwise gorgeous, sunny evening in wonderland. Stay safe pic.twitter.com/CTqmPwrLHq— Michelle Oliver (@TheLittleShell) May 14, 2018
#deptford #sunderland #fire from tynemouth pic.twitter.com/G31P8PbZkJ— samandmick (@sammickand) May 14, 2018
