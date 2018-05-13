A teenager hit by a car on the A1 in Northumberland has died.

The 19-year-old male pedestrian was hit near Belford at about 02:45 BST on Saturday and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The road was closed in both directions for about four hours while emergency services attended to the scene.

Northumbria Police said the family was being supported by specialist officers. Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.