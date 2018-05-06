Image copyright Colin Rose Image caption Colin Rose's design inspired by a compass would feature natural terracotta and steel

A sculpture three times the size of The Angel of the North is being planned to honour the Queen's reign of the Commonwealth.

Landowner Lord Devonport hopes to build the Elizabeth Landmark on his estate between the A68 and the A696 at Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland.

Three artists have designed structures which would be 60m (196ft) high, Gateshead's Angel is 20m (65ft) high.

Lord Devonport believes the structure will boost tourism.

Image copyright Peter J Evans Image caption Peter Evans wants his structure to move with the landscape and is proposing it is made of carbon fibre, copper and sandstone

The artists commissioned were Colin Rose, from near Alnwick, Peter Evans from Newcastle and Simon Hitchens from the West Country.

The sculpture would be on top of Cold Law hill outside the Northumberland National Park.

Residents, visitors and interested parties will be able to visit an exhibition of proposals and give their views.

Image copyright Simon Hitchens Image caption Artist Simon Hitchens said his concept would be made of steel and was inspired by the rugged landscape

Lord Devonport, or Terence Kearley, the 3rd Viscount Devonport, is a retired architect and philanthropist who has spent many years regenerating his Ray Demesne estate near Otterburn.

Lord Devonport said he did not know how much the project would cost, but that he would not be appealing for public funding.

Image copyright Lord Devonport Image caption Lord Devonport wants his tribute to the Queen to last for hundreds of years

He said: "This is a celebration of shared values, of a connected global community in what is an increasingly fractured world.

"The Commonwealth is a unifying force, led by Queen Elizabeth II."

He said he wanted a "long-lasting" sculpture that "will celebrate our Queen as a figurehead and a leader for many, many hundreds of years to come".

Once an artist is chosen then planning permission will be sought.