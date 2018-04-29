Storm-hit Sunderland sea defences need £3m repairs
Emergency repairs to coastal defences and piers damaged by the Beast from the East will cost £3.1m, Sunderland Council has said.
A section of Sunderland's Old North Pier was lost during the March storm.
It has been estimated that without its protection the port faces dredging works costing £100,000 annually, the council said.
Stonehill Wall and New South Pier also suffered significant damage and a work schedule for them is being drawn up.
The repairs could take up to 20 weeks to complete, and the cost will be met from the council's capital budget.
A council spokesman said: "All these repairs should prevent the damage getting worse and therefore reduce the risk of mounting costs in the future."