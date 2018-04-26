Image copyright Google Image caption The first Fenwick store opened in Newcastle in 1882

The department store chain Fenwick is consulting with staff about proposed structural changes, leading to fears jobs could be at risk.

The company wants to "modernise and reorganise the business" and centralise operations - currently each store runs autonomously.

It will also launch a website enabling online shopping for the first time.

No decision on redundancies will be announced until the consultation process has ended.

There are also plans to base Human Resources, IT and finance departments at its flagship Newcastle store.

Modernise the business

The other Fenwick outlets are in London's Bond Street, Bracknell, Brent Cross, Canterbury, Colchester, Kingston, Tunbridge Wells and York.

A spokesperson for Fenwick said: "Fenwick has today announced a proposal to modernise and reorganise the business, moving to a functionally-led structure while retaining our local focus.

"These proposals are part of a broader strategy to modernise the business and to invest in both Fenwick's multichannel offer - including IT upgrades and e-commerce - and its flagship Newcastle store.

"We are consulting all colleagues about proposed structural changes and it is only at the end of this process that we can confirm how many posts will be made redundant."

About 2,000 people are employed at Fenwick.