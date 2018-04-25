Image copyright Family Handout/Northumbria Police Image caption Quyen Ngoc Nguyen had lived in the UK since 2010

Two convicted killers who went on to rape and set fire to a Vietnamese woman have been given whole-life jail terms.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's body was discovered in a burning car in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, in August 2017.

Stephen Unwin, 40, of Houghton-le-Spring, was convicted of rape and murder at Newcastle Crown Court.

William McFall, 51, who is from Northern Ireland but lived in Blackpool, was found guilty of murder but cleared of rape.

The pair first met in jail while serving life terms for separate murders and made contact again after being released.

During their trial, the jury was told they held Ms Nguyen captive and tortured her into revealing her bank card PINs after luring her to an address in Shiney Row.

A Home Office pathologist said he could not say "with certainty" whether the 28-year-old was alive when they put her in the car, but the fire was the "most likely the cause of death".