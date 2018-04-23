Image copyright Google Image caption Connor McDade was hit by a car on the southern end of the bridge

A pedestrian has died more than a week after he was hit by a car on the Gateshead side of the Tyne Bridge.

Connor McDade suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a Ford Fiesta near the junction with Askew Road, early on 14 April.

The 21-year-old from Hartlepool was taken to hospital but died on Monday.

Northumbria Police said a driver was assisting police with their inquiries and appealed for witnesses to the incident at 03:27 BST.

A force spokesman said: "This has been an incredibly difficult time for the family.

"The investigation into the collision is ongoing and we want to speak to any motorists who were driving in the area at the time and may have dash board footage that can be reviewed by police."