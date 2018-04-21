Image caption The parade also celebrated St George's Day which is on 23 April

Hundreds of soldiers and veterans have marched through the centre of Newcastle to mark the 50th anniversary of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (RRF).

More than 700 took part, with the majority coming from the regiment's Newcastle-based 5th Battalion.

The parade was followed by a commemorative service at the city's St Nicholas Cathedral.

Last month a Virgin East Coast Class 91 locomotive was re-named in the regiment's honour.

Newcastle City Council's chief executive Pat Ritchie said: "Newcastle has a long association with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and the council is proud to be able to join in with the Fusilier 50 celebrations as part of this historic occasion to commemorate this landmark year.

"The 5th Battalion exercised their right to parade in the city, as Honorary Freemen.

"It was spectacular and a great opportunity for everyone in our city pay tribute to those who serve our city and country so well."

The parade also celebrated St George's Day, which is on 23 April, and scores of recruits who also took part, sported red and white feathered hackles in their berets.