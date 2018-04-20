Image caption One protester in a wheelchair tied himself to a tree

Two people protesting in a tree over a planned mine have been brought down by police.

Seven people have now been arrested at the site at Dipton, County Durham, where the protest has been brought to an end.

Mining firm Banks Group wants to extract 500,000 tonnes of coal from Pont Valley.

Protesters scaled trees and 'locked on' in underground tunnels to gain access to the site.

The last two people - a 21-year-old man from Germany and a 44-year-old woman from Newcastle - protesting at land off the A692 were brought down and arrested at about 15:00 BST.

Image caption Council workers and bailiffs attempt to remove a protester

Five other people arrested earlier in the course of the two-day operation have been charged with aggravated trespass.

Three have been bailed to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on May 3.

They are a 23-year-old woman from Brighton, a 22-year-old man from London and a 23-year-old woman from Kent, who has also been charged with common assault.

The remaining two have been bailed to appear before the same court on May 8.

They are a 25-year-old man from Newcastle and a 21-year-old woman from Kent.

Image caption The road approaching the site has been cordoned off

Dozens of protesters set up a camp outside the site over a month ago, leading to about 50 police officers, as well as bailiffs, being brought in to move them.

At least two people were in tunnels beneath the camp, dug to a depth of 8ft (2.4m) by the campaigners over several weeks.

Other protesters chained themselves to engineering equipment and one man tied himself to a tree sitting in a wheelchair.

Ch Insp Richie Allen, of Durham Constabulary, said it had been "difficult" dealing with a "highly-organised group of protesters" and thanked the public for their patience.

"We have done all we can to keep the disruption to an absolute minimum while ensuring the safety of everyone involved," he said.