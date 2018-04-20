Image copyright Family photo Image caption Nikki Allan had suffered 37 stab wounds

A man has been arrested over the murder of a seven-year-old girl on Wearside more than 25 years ago.

The body of Nikki Allan, who had been stabbed 37 times, was found in a then derelict building near her Sunderland home in October 1992.

Last year police said advanced testing had enabled the DNA of a male to be recovered from existing samples.

Northumbria Police said the as yet un-named suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder in Stockton on Tuesday.

In a short statement, a force spokesman said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of murdering schoolgirl Nikki Allan.

"He has been released under investigation. Inquiries are ongoing."

Image caption Nikki Allan's body was found in a then derelict building near the family's Sunderland home

Two years after Nikki's death, neighbour George Herron was acquitted of her murder.

The trial heard that although he had confessed to the killing, a judge ruled police had used "oppressive methods" during questioning and he was found not guilty.

In October detectives said fresh DNA evidence has been recovered from evidence samples taken at the time of the youngster's death.

Further samples were subsequently taken from men in the Wear Garth area of Sunderland, where she lived.

A reward of up to £10,000 was also offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.