Image caption The crash happened on Hunters Road, in Newcastle

Three people have been arrested after a crash in Newcastle left one pedestrian dead and two others hurt.

The three-vehicle accident happened on Hunters Road, in the Spittal Tongues area of the city, at about 19:00 BST on Monday.

A 49-year-old woman died and two male pedestrians suffered non life-threatening injuries, Northumbria Police said.

The drivers of the three vehicles escaped without injury.

A police spokesman said the family of the dead woman had been informed. The three arrested drivers are in custody.

The road was closed for more than three hours while a crash investigation took place.