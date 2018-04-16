Image copyright Sandra Leach Image caption Susan Fuller, 63, had three children

A man has admitted killing a pedestrian who died when she was hit by a car outside her home.

Sean Herman, 24, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of Susan Fuller, 63.

Mrs Fuller, a mother-of-three, was struck by an Audi A3 last October and died at the scene on Coldstream Gardens, in Wallsend, North Tyneside.

Herman, from Seaton Deleval, admitted manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court and will be sentenced later.

Image caption Floral tributes were placed at the scene of Susan Fuller's death

Friend and neighbour Norman Leach previously described Mrs Fuller as "a lovely lady."

Mr Leach's wife Sandra added: "She loved going out and having laughs.

"We had been friends for a long time. The whole community is in shock."