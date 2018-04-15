Image copyright Sunderland City Council Image caption The stations, which will look like normal petrol stations, will be designed and built by Fastned UK

"Filling" stations for electric cars are set to be built in the north-east of England.

The Newcastle and Sunderland stations will be close to major routes and able to charge six electric vehicles at a time.

They will charge "significantly faster than plugging in at home", Sunderland City Council said.

Fastned UK, which will build them, said drivers would be able to add "180 miles of driving range in just 20 minutes".

Prof Phil Blythe, who is leading a Newcastle University research project into electric vehicles, said they would provide a "unique facility" and "help us understand the impact on the electricity grid".

The £4m stations - similar to standard petrol stations - are proposed for a Newcastle University site on Wellington Street and West Wear Street in Sunderland, near one of the city's busiest routes.

The region already has 300 of the more common individual charging points.