Image copyright PA Image caption David Gregory was praised for work encouraging children to recycle

A Northumberland school teacher invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will celebrate his own first wedding anniversary the same weekend.

David Gregory, 28, from Blyth, is taking wife Hannah to the event in the grounds of Windsor Castle on on 19 May.

Mr Gregory described the royal wedding invitation as the "perfect way" to help them mark their own milestone.

The Newsham primary school teacher was nominated for an invitation by the Duchess of Northumberland.

Image copyright PA Image caption The royal wedding takes place in May

Mr Gregory, who will be wearing his own wedding suit at the festivities, said : "We'd always planned on celebrating our one-year anniversary as you'd expect, but I don't think it could have been any more perfect.

"I'm planning on going in very formal attire. I felt very comfortable and happy in my wedding suit so I think that's the right way to go.

"Obviously we thought about Hannah wearing her wedding dress as well but we're not going to try and steal any limelight."

The Duchess, who is Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, singled Mr Gregory out for his work encouraging youngsters to recycle.

He said he planned to record a video diary of his experience on the day for his Year 4 pupils.