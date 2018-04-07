Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged attack happened near St Nicholas' Cathedral

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped next to a cathedral.

Police were called just before 01:00 BST on Saturday after the woman reported she had been attacked in Newcastle.

A cordon has been put up close to St Nicholas' Cathedral where evidence was found and secured overnight, Chronicle Live reported.

The man remains in police custody, Northumbria Police said.

The cathedral is located in the centre of Newcastle, close to the city's Bigg Market.