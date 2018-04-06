Northumbria Police officer denies having sex with witness
- 6 April 2018
A police officer has denied having sex with a witness.
PC Jonathan Layzell, of Northumbria Police, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court to face six counts of misconduct in a public office and one count of voyeurism.
The 42-year-old, of Gateshead, is accused of having a relationship, including sexual activity, with one witness, having a relationship with a second and taking photos of a third.
A trial date will be set next month.