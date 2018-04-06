A police officer has denied having sex with a witness.

PC Jonathan Layzell, of Northumbria Police, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court to face six counts of misconduct in a public office and one count of voyeurism.

The 42-year-old, of Gateshead, is accused of having a relationship, including sexual activity, with one witness, having a relationship with a second and taking photos of a third.

A trial date will be set next month.