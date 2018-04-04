Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Farrah Moan starred in the ninth series of RuPaul's Drag Race

A RuPaul's Drag Race star was accused of being "a walking STD" in a verbal attack at a kebab shop in Newcastle.

A video posted on Snapchat and YouTube also appears to show a woman asking Farrah Moan "why are you so gay?"

The performer verbally retaliates before the woman shouts three times: "You're a walking STD."

Northumbria Police said the video appeared to show a hate crime and it was aware of a report of a connected assault.

However, it added that neither incident had been officially reported.

Moan and fellow Drag Race star Shea Coulee were in the takeaway on Monday following their show, which is touring the UK, when they were targeted.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shea Coulee also appeared on the ninth series of the show

Moan, whose real name is Cameron Clayton, said on Twitter: "I didn't wanna bring attention to the negativity that happened to me and Shea last night in Newcastle at a kebab shop but the vid is spreading."

The 24-year-old added there was "no need to apologise on behalf of the city".

Fans responded with support for the stars, with one stating: "Still going to apologise because Newcastle is never normally like that."

Northumbria Police said the video "appears to show people being verbally abused" and added "we do not tolerate this type of behaviour in our city".

A statement said: "Police are also aware of a report of an assault in connection with this incident.

"Police take incidents like this very seriously and would encourage people to report crime rather than take the law into their own hands."

The Emmy Award-winning TV show, now in its 10th series, shows drag queen RuPaul Charles on the hunt for America's "next drag superstar".

Its press office has been contacted for comment.