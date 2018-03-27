Image copyright Family Handout/Northumbria Police Image caption Quyen Ngoc Nguyen moved to the UK from Vietnam in 2010 and helped her sister run a nail salon

Two men have been convicted of the murder of a woman who was found dead in a burning car.

The were detained after the body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was discovered in Shiney Row, near Sunderland in August.

Stephen Unwin, 40, of Houghton-le-Spring and William McFall, 51, of Blackpool, had denied her murder and rape.

Unwin was found guilty of murder and rape, while McFall was also convicted of murder, but cleared of rape.

Newcastle Crown Court had heard the pair first met in jail while serving life terms for separate murders.

The jury of eight women and four men took four hours to reach their verdict.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Stephen Unwin (left) and William McFall had denied all the charges against them

The court was told the pair lured her to an address in Shiney Row, where she was held captive and tortured into revealing her bank card PINs.

The men then dumped her in a car before setting it alight.

A Home Office pathologist told the court he could not say "with certainty" whether she was alive when they put her in the car, but the fire was the "most likely the cause of death".

'They are evil'

Miss Nguyen's sister Quyhn Ngoc Nguyen wept in the public gallery, holding a framed photo of her 28-year-old sibling, as she waited for the verdict.

She said: "I believe that if these two people were released at some point in the future, then definitely some innocent people could be harmed.

"I think they should never be released, they are evil."

The court was told that after they were released from prison the pair got back in touch and McFall started working for Unwin, who maintained properties for landlords.

It was through his work that Unwin met Ms Nguyen, who had moved to Killingworth, North Tyneside from Vietnam in 2010, and was helping her sister run a nail salon in Gateshead.