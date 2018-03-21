Image caption Mr Homer had a bone marrow transplant but relapsed in 2016

A cancer patient whose family claimed he was not cared for properly by a hospital died of natural causes, an inquest has found.

Daniel Homer, 22, of Seaham, died of organ failure and bronchial pneumonia after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

His family had argued that a lack of care by Newcastle's Freeman Hospital had contributed to his death.

But Sunderland coroner Derek Winter told the inquest there were no "missed opportunities" in Mr Homer's care.

He said Mr Homer had a rapidly progressing infection which could not have been identified earlier.

Mr Homer was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013 at the age of 18 and had a bone marrow transplant, but relapsed in 2016.

He felt unwell when he called the Patient Transplant Helpline in 2017, but a consultant was unavailable.

'Courage and fortitude'

A nurse who took the call instead told the Sunderland hearing he felt it was not a "life or death" matter.

Mr Homer died five days after the call, in February 2017, at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.

His father David had told the inquest his son had been worried about his steroid medication when he rang the helpline, but said he was told there were no consultants available to talk to him.

The hospital's transplant nurse, Stephen Fox, told the hearing he answered the call in the absence of a consultant and did not feel he was dealing with a "life or death" matter.

Consultant haematologist Dr Matthew Collins told the inquest he examined Mr Homer two weeks before he died but he did not listen to his chest because there was no sign of infection.

Mr Winter said that he could not identify any "failure" let alone a "gross failure that would justify a finding of neglect".

He also paid tribute to Mr Homer's "fortitude and courage."

Newcastle Hospitals Trust said its highly trained teamed had tried its best and Mr Homer had "succumbed to known complications".