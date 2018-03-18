Image copyright Northumberland County Council Image caption Seahouses pier will be "re-skinned" over the summer months

A pier which has only "10 to 15 years of useable life left in it" is to get a major overhaul.

Exposure to the elements and constant buffeting by the sea has left the structure at Seahouses in a poor condition.

Northumberland County Council said the rate of deterioration meant regular maintenance alone was not sufficient.

It will be "re-skinned" during a £3m restoration programme running from April to September.

A drop-in event is being held at Seahouses Community Centre so local people can find out more about the project.

Image copyright Google Image caption Fishing and tourism boats will still be able to use the harbour during the work

Councillor Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: "Seahouses Pier is an iconic landmark and a vital piece of infrastructure for businesses and tourists.

"I want to reassure everyone we'll be doing all we can to minimise disruption throughout this vital work."