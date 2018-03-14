Image copyright Family Handout/Northumbria Police Image caption Quyen Ngoc Nguyen moved to the UK from Vietnam in 2010 and helped her sister run a nail salon

One of two men accused of raping and murdering a woman has told a court he had "turned his life around" after a previous murder conviction.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 28, from Killingworth, was found in a burning car in Shiney Row, Wearside in August.

Stephen Unwin told Newcastle Crown Court he had started a family after his release from prison in 2012.

The 40-year-old, of Houghton-le-Spring, and co-accused William McFall, 51, of Blackpool, both deny rape and murder.

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard that Mr Unwin and Mr McFall had both had admitted separate previous murders and were jailed for life but had been released on licence by the time Ms Nguyen died.

Mr Unwin said that his supervision by probation officers had been reduced due to his good behaviour.

He told the jury he had become self-employed, maintaining properties for landlords, and met Ms Nguyen when he showed her around a property, becoming involved in a physical relationship with her.

Asked by his defence barrister if he had been involved in her rape and murder, he answered "no".

The trial continues.