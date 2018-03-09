Image copyright Northumbria Police handout Image caption Quyen Ngoc Nguyen moved to the UK from Vietnam in 2010 and helped her sister run a nail salon

Two men accused of raping and murdering a woman both have previous murder convictions, a jury has heard.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 28, from Killingworth, was found in Shiney Row on Wearside in August.

Stephen Unwin, 40, of Houghton-le-Spring and William McFall, 51, of Blackpool, deny her rape and murder.

Newcastle Crown Court was told both admitted separate murders and were jailed for life but had been released on licence when Ms Nguyen died.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC said Mr Unwin murdered a 73-year-old man in Houghton-le-Spring on Christmas Day 1998, setting three fires in the victim's home after killing him.

He was released from prison on licence in December 2012.

Mr McFall admitted murdering an 86-year-old woman in Northern Ireland in April 1997, and was released on licence in October 2010.

The prosecution alleges that Ms Nguyen was held captive by the pair, who sexually abused and raped her, and forced her to reveal her bank card Pin numbers.

She was then dumped in a burning car down an unlit lane close to some allotments.

The trial continues.