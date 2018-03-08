Image copyright DFDS Image caption The Princess Seaways docked at North Shields at 09:45 GMT

A major search and rescue operation has been launched off the north of England coast for a missing ferry passenger.

A routine inspection of a DFDS ferry after disembarkation at Port of Tyne discovered luggage in a cabin, the company said.

"A full search of the vessel and terminal was completed but the passenger remains unaccounted for," a spokesman said.

Police said the man was a foreign national in his 60s.

The Princess Seaways had sailed from Amsterdam in the Netherlands to North Shields.

'Mayday relay'

The ferry arrived on Tyneside at 09:45 GMT.

HM Coastguard said its search and rescue helicopter was scouring the area along with lifeboats from six north-east England RNLI stations.

A mayday relay broadcast has also been issued to all vessels in the area.

The RNLI said 37 volunteers had joined its search, which was concentrating in the area south of the River Tyne.

It was also searching the shoreline, concentrating on the Seaton Sluice area of Northumberland, it said.

Northumbria Police said the man did not leave the ship in North Shields and cannot be found on board.

Specialist officers from the marine unit were helping with searches in the North Sea, the force said.

It asked passengers who might have information that may help to contact police.