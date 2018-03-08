Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Owen Kerry's grandmother Valerie Robinson said knife crime can "tear families apart"

The grandmother of a teenager who died after being stabbed has called for people to report knife-carrying friends to the police.

Valerie Robinson, 60, said she had been "torn apart" by the death of 19-year-old Owen Kerry.

He was stabbed in Cramlington Workmen's Social Club on Christmas Eve 2016 and died later in hospital.

Ms Robinson said if somebody knew a friend was carrying a knife "they should refuse to go out with them".

"And if that person decides to leave with a knife then you should call the police," she said.

Brian Cahill from Dudley and Lyndsey Harper from Annitsford were jailed for life in June for Mr Kerry's murder.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Owen Kerry had confronted Cahill after he started to cause trouble

Mr Kerry had confronted the pair after Cahill started to cause trouble, Northumbria Police said.

He was stabbed by Cahill, who then fled with Harper in a taxi.

Ms Robinson, who has seven grandchildren, said: "It is never going to be the same again. It is heart-wrenching."

She did not believe someone going out with a knife did not plan to use it, she said.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Valerie Robinson said it had been "heart wrenching" to lose her grandson

"My grandson is gone forever and his two killers are behind bars for the rest of their lives," she said.

"Nobody has gained anything and I just hope people can learn from what has happened to Owen.

"If me standing up and speaking about what happened stops someone going out with a knife and stops that person from taking an innocent life then that is the only comfort I will be able to get from all of this."

Northumbria Police said knife crime was rare in the area, compared with other major cities.

"However, Owen's murder does show the devastating consequences of just one person arming themselves with a knife," Ch Insp Helena Barron said.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police recovered the knife used to stab Owen Kerry