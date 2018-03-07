Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Paul Mitchelhill had a rare defect known as exomphalos major

A locum surgeon who carried out an operation that led to a baby's death had no record of carrying out the procedure before, an inquest heard.

Two-day old Paul Mitchelhill died after surgery at Newcastle's Great North Children's Hospital.

Emmanuel Towuaghanste, 62, said he had performed, or been present at, the same operation in other UK hospitals between 19 and 26 times, the inquest was told.

Police investigating the death of Paul, of Carlisle, found no record of this.

Detectives searched all the hospitals Mr Towuaghanste, known as Mr Towu, had worked in, the inquest at Newcastle Civic Centre heard.

Giving evidence, the surgeon admitted he did not keep a medical logbook, which is recommended in Royal College of Surgeons' guidelines.

'Unfriendly atmosphere'

But Mr Towu did not accept the operation in October 2013 had caused the baby's death.

Instead he blamed intensive care staff for not following his instruction to give the baby blood products.

There was an "unfriendly atmosphere" with other staff on the ward in the hours after the operation, he told the hearing.

"I was super worried, I was very anxious about what was going on," he said.

"I got the impression there was so much undercurrent that was not being passed on to me directly."

Paul had been born with exomphalos major, a rare defect which allows organs to protrude through the abdomen.

He would eventually have needed surgery but senior paediatric surgeon Bruce Jaffray told the inquest it was not something he needed straightaway.

'No support'

The operation led to abdominal compartment syndrome and multiple organ failure, the inquest heard.

Staff expressed concern, but Mr Towu did not listen, coroner Karen Dilks was told.

One colleague was said to have told him: "You don't appear to understand just how sick this baby is."

Mr Towu, who was working at two hospitals that night, saw the child again at 05:10 GMT and realised his condition had deteriorated.

He admitted he "should have done something earlier" and apologised.

The inquest continues.