Image copyright Steve Barber Image caption Dame Jackie Daniel moves from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust

A replacement has been appointed for the longest-serving chief executive in the NHS, who was sacked for gross misconduct.

Dame Jackie Daniel succeeds Sir Leonard Fenwick as chief executive of the Newcastle-upon-Tyne Hospitals Trust.

Sir Leonard was dismissed after an investigation into claims of bullying and abusive behaviour, which he claimed was "an orchestrated witch hunt".

Dame Jackie said the trust had a "long and enviable reputation".

She said: "I am excited to be appointed to the role of chief executive and for the opportunity to work with its board, council of governors and all staff to further develop this outstanding organisation."

Dame Jackie has been chief executive at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMB) since 2012.

The trust was placed in special measures in 2015 but rated good in its last inspection.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Leonard Fenwick has been on extended leave since January

She was made a dame for her services to health care.

Trust chairman Prof Sir John Burn, who led the recruitment process, said she would "bring a wealth of experience".

She will leave UHMB at the end of March but a start date in Newcastle is yet to be confirmed.

After his dismissal last year, Sir Leonard said "a catalogue of opportunity to undermine" him had been collected because he was "seen as yesterday, rather than tomorrow".

The trust denied this.

He accepted he had a reputation for "being a little strident" but said it was "absolute nonsense" that he could swear and shout in public if angry.