Image caption Friends of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen described her as a "the most beautiful and kind girl"

A man accused of murder sent phone messages about buying a gun and selling cannabis, a court has heard.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, from Killingworth, was found in a burning car in Shiney Row, Wearside, in August.

Stephen Unwin, from Houghton-le-Spring, and his co-accused William McFall, from Blackpool, deny murder and rape.

Newcastle Crown Court was shown texts from Mr Unwin's phone, asking for help getting a "boom stick with ammo" and a "piece" that is "not a replica".

In the messages Mr Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, also allegedly discussed selling cannabis and said he had a crop that needed protection.

'Chainsaw sharpened'

A picture found on Mr McFall's phone showed him holding a gun and a chainsaw.

Police analysis suggests it was taken about a week before Ms Nguyen's death, the court heard.

In a text to an unknown person Mr McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, said he had "a chainsaw sharpened", adding: "We are on another mission tonight to seize another large grow."

Jurors were shown a video of the two men, posing and laughing in front of a large number of cannabis plants.

Image caption The burning car was found in the early hours close to allotments

Home Office pathologist Dr Mark Egan earlier told the court that Ms Nguyen's body was so badly burned he could not find bruises and cuts.

He could not say "with certainty" if she was alive when put in the car but the fire was the "most likely the cause of death".

Ms Nguyen moved to the UK from Vietnam in 2010 and helped her sister run a nail salon in Gateshead.

She also rented properties for people without the correct immigration documents - some of which were used to cultivate cannabis, the court heard.

The defendants had met her through their maintenance work on rental properties, jurors were told.

The trial continues.