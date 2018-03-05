Image copyright GMP Image caption Charlie Pope was studying social sciences at Manchester University

Tributes have been paid to a Northumberland student who was found dead in a canal after a night out.

Charlie Pope, from Ponteland, was last seen in Manchester, two hours after leaving a city nightclub on 1 March.

The 19-year-old's body was found the next day after an underwater search of Rochdale Canal.

The social sciences student at Manchester University was described as a "lovely young man" by the head of his former school, Ponteland High.

Greater Manchester Police said specially trained officers were liaising with Mr Pope's family.

'Mature and considerate'

Ponteland High head teacher Kieran McGrane said: "It was dreadful to hear the tragic news of Charlie's death.

"He was a valued member of our school for a number of years and always conducted himself in a mature and considerate manner.

"He was a lovely young man with an easy way about him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie's parents and his elder brother Joe and younger sister Daisy at such a difficult time."

A spokesman for Manchester University said: "We are all very saddened to hear this tragic news and the university will be providing any support and assistance we can to Charlie's friends and family."

Mr Pope left the Zombie Shack on Manchester's New Wakefield Street at 02:30 GMT and was last seen on Whitworth Street two hours later.