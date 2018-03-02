Image copyright PA Image caption Lorries stranded on the A1 between Morpeth and Alnwick

The A1 will remain closed in north Northumberland until conditions improve, Highways England has confirmed.

The major route closed between Alnwick and the Scottish border on Thursday, leaving many drivers stuck for hours.

Almost 200 people were forced to spent the night at two rest centres set up in Alnwick and Berwick.

Among those stranded on the road for more than eight hours was a group of elderly coach passengers.

Image copyright Northumberland Mountain Rescue Image caption Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team volunteers have been helping dig cars out of snowdrifts

Active Northumberland, which opened up two of its sport centres, said French, Polish and Irish citizens were among those caught up in the snow storm.

Steven Temple, manager of the Willowburn centre, said: "We had some very cold travellers arrive through the doors, some had been sitting in their cars for several hours.

"We turned the heating up full blast and were able to provide blankets, air beds and sleeping bags that had been provided by the council to keep them warm and make them feel welcome."

Image caption About 35 people spent the night in Alnwick's Willowburn Sports Centre

In Berwick, 150 motorists spent the night in the Swan Centre, with local supermarkets providing food which was brought in by a plumber who owned a 4x4 vehicle.

Centre duty manager Michelle Gray said: "The response from the local community has been tremendous.

"A paramedic who was on a journey south, and unable to make it, called in to offer his support, and proved absolutely invaluable in helping to sort out the medication of around 10 people who did not have any extra supplies with them."