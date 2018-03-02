Image copyright PA Image caption The club says it is "providing a safe and warm environment in the bitter conditions forecast"

Sunderland's Stadium of Light is providing shelter for homeless and vulnerable people as the North East of England battles snow and freezing temperatures.

A "warm room" has been set up with places to sleep as well as hot food and hot drinks in the wake of three days of severe weather.

Pets are also welcome, the Championship club announced in a statement.

Open now, the facility will be available until 09:00 GMT on Monday.

Latest updates on the snow disruption in the North East.

Many roads and hundreds of schools in the North East have been forced to close due to heavy snowfall, while rail services and public transport have also been badly affected.