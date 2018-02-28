Image copyright Sarah Thew Image caption A Facebook appeal was made and dozens of helpers, some with diggers, came forward to clear the path

A couple had a white wedding with a difference when they managed to tie the knot despite snow blocking their way to church.

Rebecca McKenzie and Daniel Hodgson were due to marry at midday at St Cuthbert's church in Benfieldside, Shotley Bridge, County Durham.

However, the road to the church was impassable due to the heavy snow.

The wedding took place and Mrs Hodgson thanked the community for helping.

The Rev Martin Jackson, who performed the ceremony, said: "We first realised we had a problem when the church heating failed about 10 days ago and we informed the couple.

"But then when we saw the weather forecast we knew we had an even bigger problem when we saw the snow falling all yesterday.

"Then we put out our Facebook appeal and had at least 40 people turn out with shovels, tractors and diggers."

Photographer Sarah Thew said: "The community did a fantastic job clearing the path."