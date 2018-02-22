Image caption PC Paul McVeigh denies two counts of assault

A police officer dropped a handcuffed suspect face first on to a cell floor after the man spat in his face, a court has heard.

PC Paul McVeigh, 48, denies attacking Jack Moore, who had been arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Mr Moore suffered a cut to his chin, which required 15 stitches.

At Teesside Crown Court, PC McVeigh, of Hebburn, Tyne and Wear, pleaded not guilty to assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The jury was shown footage of the Northumbria Police officer with spit in his eye after Nissan worker Mr Moore was put in the back of the police van following an incident in Washington, Tyne and Wear, in January 2017.

It was filmed on a body-worn camera by PC Thomas Strawbridge, who was called to a house which Mr Moore had refused to leave.

'No spit-hoods'

PC Strawbridge told the court he called for back-up and PC McVeigh arrived.

He added that after being arrested, Mr Moore spat in PC McVeigh's face having had his hands cuffed behind his back.

Giving evidence, PC McVeigh said he later pulled Mr Moore from the van by his legs as he was worried he would be spat on again.

He told the jury he hurt his back partially carrying the suspect into the station.

Asked whether the way Mr Moore was put into the cell was the "ideal execution" of the manoeuvre, he replied: "Absolutely not, I have made a mistake."

However, he said he only realised there was an issue after viewing camera footage.

The jury has heard officers were not given spit-hoods to use on suspects.

Mr Moore, who has a previous conviction for spitting at a police officer, later admitted charges of drunk and disorderly behaviour and assault.

In a statement, he said he had little recollection of the events.

The trial continues.