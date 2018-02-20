Cannabis worth £10k found in South Shields park
Four blocks of cannabis estimated to be worth about £10,000 have been found in a park.
A member of the public found the Class B drugs in a bag in Temple Park in South Shields on Friday.
In a Facebook post advertising the drugs as lost property, Northumbria Police said each block weighed 500g (1.1lb).
A spokesman said: "If it belongs to you get in contact, our officers will be more than happy to speak to you."
Acting Insp Steve Prested said: "This is quite a substantial amount of cannabis that has been found and I'm pretty sure whoever it belongs to would like to know what has happened to it."