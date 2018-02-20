Tyne & Wear

Cannabis worth £10k found in South Shields park

  • 20 February 2018
Cannabis packet Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption Each packet weighed about 500g (1.1lb)

Four blocks of cannabis estimated to be worth about £10,000 have been found in a park.

A member of the public found the Class B drugs in a bag in Temple Park in South Shields on Friday.

In a Facebook post advertising the drugs as lost property, Northumbria Police said each block weighed 500g (1.1lb).

A spokesman said: "If it belongs to you get in contact, our officers will be more than happy to speak to you."

Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption The drugs are estimated to be worth £10,000

Acting Insp Steve Prested said: "This is quite a substantial amount of cannabis that has been found and I'm pretty sure whoever it belongs to would like to know what has happened to it."

